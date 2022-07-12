 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC STATE BASKETBALL

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Big dream comes true for new Lady Bulldogs coach

Eatman

South Carolina State announced Tim Eatman as its new head women's basketball coach Tuesday. Eatman, center, is joined by SC State President Alexander Conyers, left, and SC State AD Stacy Danley.

 TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

South Carolina State announced the hiring of Tim Eatman as its next head women’s basketball coach during an introductory press conference held on campus Tuesday.

“My motto is to dream so big that you’re afraid to say it out loud,” Eatman said to the group gathered Tuesday. “Because I am, and I think we’re going to do wonderful things here.”

Eatman spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at Rutgers University with Hall of Fame head coach C. Vivian Stringer. Eatman began his career as a head coach at his alma mater, Talladega College, in 1988.

“We wanted to find someone with expertise in the women’s basketball space,” SC State Athletics Director Stacy Danley said Tuesday. “We wanted someone who was going to get it right.”

Danley turned to Eatman and said he was the right man for the job at the right time.

“(Eatman) is committed to developing young women into not only great basketball players, but great individuals. (Eatman) has worked with some of the best women’s basketball programs in the country, he’s a nationally ranked recruiter and has a proven record of developing players.”

Martin expected to be named SC State men's coach

Eatman has played a major role in bringing in 11 top 30 recruiting classes and was recognized by Lindy’s Magazine as the nation’s top recruiter while he was at Iowa in 1994. Additionally, six of his former players have gone on to play at the next level in the WNBA and 13 have joined the coaching ranks.

“We’re not recruiting people for four years, we’re recruiting them for 40 years,” Eatman said. “The young ladies we try to attract to our program are going to be part of our family forever.”

Since taking the job, Eatman said he’s been asked why come to South Carolina State. The Lady Bulldogs won four games a year ago, and have won eight games over the last three seasons. Eatman gave three reasons he’s optimistic.

“First, we’re going to build our future on the past,” Eatman said. “There is history in this program beginning with winning the 1979 AIAW national championship and the 1982-83 team that was inducted into the Bulldog Athletic Hall of Fame. The tradition is great here, and the situation is in excellent position to reach the benefits of it.”

SC STATE ATHLETICS: Hargrave, 8 others headed for hall

Eatman’s second point featured what he hopes will be support from Bulldog Nation.

“We have 40 alumni chapters around the country, and we’re going to call on our Bulldog support,” Eatman said. “This is a proud moment for all of us.”

Finally, Eatman said the state could provide a unique draw to perspective recruits.

“South Carolina is a major destination for most Americans,” Eatman said. “Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, there’s no reason why we can’t attract young people to want to be here and help represent Bulldog Nation.”

Eatman said he has a staff in place with room for one more hire, and has spent the last two days recruiting. He had a Zoom meeting last week where he was able to introduce himself to the team.

SCSU expecting largest freshman class in years

“I talked to them about our one rule ... don’t lie,” Eatman said. “If I ask if you’re doing your best, or giving your best effort, I need to know that. I’ve found players normally play the way they live; if you’re doing the right things on the court, you’re usually doing the right things in the classroom as well.”

The Lady Bulldogs are expected to meet Monday for their first practice with Eatman.

“We’re going to be the hardest working team in the league,” Eatman said. “It’s all about the team and having each other’s back. No one player is more important than another, we will have to play together.”

Eatman's coaching chronology

2015-22, Associate/Acting Head Coach, Rutgers

2014-15, Assistant Coach, Rhode Island

2013-14 Assistant Coach, Northeastern

2011-12 Interim Head Coach, Boston College

2007-11 Associate Head Coach, Arkansas

2004-07 Assistant Coach, Louisville

2002-04 Assistant Coach, Kansas

1998-02 Head Coach, Illinois-Chicago

1996-98 Assistant Coach, Kansas

1994-95 Assistant Coach, Iowa

1992-93 Assistant Coach, Houston

1990-92 Assistant Coach, Mississippi State

1988-90 Head Coach, Talladega College

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

