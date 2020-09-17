Wilson earns WNBA's Most Valuable Player award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A'ja Wilson, a former South Carolina standout, doesn't remember much after figuring out that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was surprising her with the league's MVP award.

The Aces star thought she was going to a league meeting Thursday when Engelbert started to talk about Wilson's accomplishments this season.

“She was reading off my stats and that’s when it hit me what was going on,” Wilson said. “I wish I could tell you the rest, but I can't because I was balling my eyes out. I was crying because I was so grateful for the moment. They surprised me with that one.”

The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third.

“I've had lots of great players and All-Stars, but no one has carried a team like A'ja has this year," Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said.

The 24-year-old is the first player from the franchise to win the award going back to when the team was in San Antonio and before that Utah.