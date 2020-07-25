Williamson returns to bubble, as others dealing with issues

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zion Williamson is back in the NBA bubble, after the South Carolina native tended to a family situation.
He won't be the last to go through the re-initiation process.
The New Orleans rookie, the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft, returned to Walt Disney World on Friday night and immediately went back into quarantine. There was no immediate announcement about how long he would remain separated from the Pelicans, but being back now suggests that it is possible he could play when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 in the first seeding game of the NBA restart.
“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said Friday night in a statement. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after the quarantine.”
Williamson spent eight days outside the bubble. He was tested daily during his absence for COVID-19, and all those tests were negative. That will likely shorten the amount of time he will spend in quarantine.
And there are going to be more than a few NBA people very interested to see how Williamson's return process works — because similar ones await other players as well.
Two people with knowledge of the situations said Friday that both Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets have added themselves to the list of players who have left the NBA campus at Walt Disney World to tend to family issues.
Among the others who have left the bubble so far for what were described as family reasons are Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley.
“I think we all knew that we could start the league. The key is can we finish,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers’ father. “I think that will be the big thing. I think what the league has learned that teams have already known, it’s more than basketball that comes up. Guys have life going on. Whether it be a family problem, a kid problem, a wife problem, anything, there are issues that come in these guys’ life.
“We give guys days off all the time because of it. No one really notices it.”
Not all bubble departures are for personal reasons. Indiana All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is leaving the bubble, the Pacers said Friday night, to get treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.