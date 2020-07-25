Williamson returns to bubble, as others dealing with issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zion Williamson is back in the NBA bubble, after the South Carolina native tended to a family situation.

He won't be the last to go through the re-initiation process.

The New Orleans rookie, the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft, returned to Walt Disney World on Friday night and immediately went back into quarantine. There was no immediate announcement about how long he would remain separated from the Pelicans, but being back now suggests that it is possible he could play when New Orleans faces Utah on July 30 in the first seeding game of the NBA restart.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said Friday night in a statement. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after the quarantine.”

Williamson spent eight days outside the bubble. He was tested daily during his absence for COVID-19, and all those tests were negative. That will likely shorten the amount of time he will spend in quarantine.

And there are going to be more than a few NBA people very interested to see how Williamson's return process works — because similar ones await other players as well.