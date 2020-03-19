NBA players, union grappling with uncertainty

The first inquiry arrived at the National Basketball Players Association just seconds after Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the regular season because of the coronavirus. One player, and then another, and then a whole lot more, all wanted to know the same thing: How much was this going to cost them?

“Players aren’t stupid,” Michele Roberts, the union’s executive director, said in a phone interview. “Guys wanted a ballpark (idea on a timetable).”

The union was able to give a rough answer for its 450-or-so members, based on how much they would lose per game. But these days, there are more questions than answers.

The players want to know what-if this, what-if that. What if, they ask, the virus wipes out the entire season, including the playoffs?

When it comes to basketball-related income, or BRI, “it’s a season from hell,” Roberts said. “I would absolutely like a do-over. It’s not a happy time.”

The NBA doesn’t have answers, either. It all depends on how long it takes for the virus threat to subside.