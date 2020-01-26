MALIBU, Calif. (AP) – Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Five people, including Kobe Bryant, were killed when his private helicopter crashed along a hillside near Calabasas on Sunday morning.
Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar who transcended sports, was 41.
Bryant's wife of 19 years, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on board, according to TMZ. The two had four children together. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant - aka GiGi - was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. Reports from Bryant's representatives are that the helicopter was headed to a basketball practice at the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.
The crash, in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills/Malibu station.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed the crash and also noted a fire on the mountain.
Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.
“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his final tweet. “Much respect my brother.”
“Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper,” TMZ reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances."
Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told the Associated Press that firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre of dry brush.
Bryant was selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was subsequently traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac before the start of the 1996-97 season. It proved to be one of the most important trades in NBA history.
Bryant helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships and was a part of one of the best NBA dynasties alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant and O’Neal won three straight NBA titles from 1999 to 2002. He then won two rings with Pau Gasol and a solid supporting cast of players in 2009 and 2010.
“The Black Mamba” wrapped up his playing career in 2016. He played his final game against the Utah Jazz and finished with an epic performance – 60 points, four rebounds and four assists.
He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
