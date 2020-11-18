Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have selected 6-foot-7 point guard LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the NBA draft, giving Michael Jordan’s team a player with immediate notoriety.

The decision came after the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall and the Warriors followed by drafting center James Wiseman.

It’s unclear what the addition of Ball means for Charlotte’s starting backcourt of Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier, the team’s two leading scorers last season. Graham emerged as a scorer in his second season averaging 18.2 points per game while Rozier averaged 18 points per game after coming over from the Celtics.

Ball is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and brings exceptional ball handling and court vision to the NBA after averaging seven assists per game last season for Australia’s Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League.

He’s considered a fearless shooter and has shown the ability to get shots off quickly. He finished 17th in the NBL last season in scoring, averaging 17 points per game and was eighth in rebounding at 7.5 per game before suffering a foot injury. He only played in 12 games but had triple-doubles in back-to-back games for the Hawks.