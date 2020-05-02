Over that time while English himself was well on his way to 25,613 points and a Hall of Fame career and helping the Denver Nuggets to 12 playoff appearances, he saw Jordan really blossom into his own and revitalize a Bulls franchise by the time English retired in 1991.

He still remembers early in his career how bad the Bulls were, with teams not going there hoping to win but expecting it.

That changed quickly with Jordan and the addition of Scottie Pippen; English still remembers one of his first on-court encounters with Jordan and it didn’t end well for him.

“We were playing with them and were up at halftime. I had a great first half and scored well. Scottie Pippen was a very young rookie and I may have had 20 or 22 points on him,” English said. “Then in the second half, to talk about the determination of Michael, he knew in order for them to win, they would have to stop me. I guess they must have talked about it in the locker room. He told Scottie he’d guard me. I think that half I may have scored four points and they ended up winning the game. He was that competitive on defense.”

But it wasn’t just Jordan.

Those Bulls teams turned into a who’s who of NBA superstars with Pippen and Dennis Rodman, who are also profiled extensively in the ESPN documentary.