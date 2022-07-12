Martin expected to be named SC State men's coach

Multiple sources have reported South Carolina State’s next men’s basketball coach is West Virginia assistant Erik Martin.

Martin has been an assistant coach for Bob Huggins since the 2006-07 season at Kansas State. He played for Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-93 and went on to have a nine-year professional playing career in the Continental Basketball Association and overseas.

In an interview with a West Virginia radio show, Citynet Statewide Sportsline, Martin said he is grateful to everyone at West Virginia for the past 15 years, and those that have helped him get to this head-coaching opportunity.

“Huggs, the university, the boosters, everybody. You don’t get to this point without having some help and good people around you.”

In the interview, Martin said a search firm reached out to Huggins looking for the number of a different coach.

“(Coach Huggins) said, ‘I have someone on my staff that would be great for that job.’ Usually that doesn’t go anywhere, but they reached out to me and we connected.”

Martin is expected to be introduced at a press conference Wednesday on South Carolina State’s campus. He will take over for Tony Madlock who left after one season in Orangeburg. He led the Bulldogs to a 15-16 record before accepting the head coaching job at Alabama State.

“At this point, I am ready to be a head coach. With the MEAC, and with historically Black colleges getting more notoriety, I just feel like it is a part of the country I have never been,” Martin said. “I’ll have a new recruiting base. But everything about it is a challenge. And I have never been one to run from a challenge.”

Martin said one of his first jobs is to fill out the roster at South Carolina State.

“We only have six guys on scholarship,” Martin said. “I am happy to get the job but the first thing I have to do is find some players. Once I get some players, I will worry about getting a staff.

Martin said he expects to employ a style of play that will mirror Huggins’ teams of recent years.

“I definitely want to press. I want to get up and down and be a fast-break team,” Martin said. “Obviously, with playing for and coaching with Bob Huggins, my defense is going to be somewhat similar to his where it is going to be hard to score on us.”