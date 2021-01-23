Longtime coach Louie O'Gorman dies

BLACKVILLE -- Louis James “Louie” O’Gorman died early Saturday morning. He was 83. Fondly called Coach O’Gorman by many of his friends and former players, he may be best remembered for his popular Louie O’Gorman Basketball Camps that ran from 1964-2010. The camps were held in various locations throughout South Carolina and even in Clonmel, Ireland, where Irish boys and girls participated in camp activities with American campers.

Throughout his celebrated career, Coach O’Gorman held a variety of teacher, coach, and administrator positions at multiple public and private schools to include St. Leo College (FL), Andrew Jackson Academy (SC), Jefferson David Academy (SC), Wade Hampton Academy (SC), Irmo High School (SC), and Heathwood Episcopal School (SC) before retiring in 2003 to concentrate on the summer basketball program that bore his name.

A graveside funeral service for Coach O’Gorman will be held on Monday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at the Blackville Cemetery located at Hampton Avenue and State Road 392 in Blackville, South Carolina, 29817. More information is available at : https://www.folkfuneralhome.com/obituary/Louis-OGorman

