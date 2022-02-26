HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Clarendon Hall falls in 2OTs

It took two overtimes, but Cathedral Academy finally put away Clarendon Hall 83-75 to clinch the SCISA Class A boys state championship Saturday in Sumter.

Cathedral's RJ Simmons connected on two free throws to give the Generals a 59-56 lead with just under 14 seconds left in regulation. Clarendon Hall's Gerlante Robinson attempted a three-pointer, but was fouled.

After making the first free throw, Robinson missed the second. He purposefully missed the second as Nasir Void attempted a put back before Kylic Horton skied in for a lay-up to tied the game at 59-59.

Again, the Generals had a three-point lead at the end of the first overtime period, but Robinson sank a game-tying three pointer to give the Saints new life.

"Our kids fought hard," Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said after the loss. "To force two overtimes, on two buzzer beaters, I told our guys they have nothing to be ashamed of and to be proud of themselves."

Following the game, Reitenour found Horton and Robinson, both seniors, and hugged them.

"I told them how much I loved them, and to remember this moment," Reitenour said. "Life is sometimes hard. They got knocked down, but they continued to get back up. That's a huge lesson for life."

Cathedral held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Simmons led the Generals with seven points in the quarter.

"We started kind of slow," Reitenour said. "Once we got rolling, we had already dug ourselves a hole. I would have liked to see us get the ball in the post a little more early on. It felt like we played that first quarter living and dying on shooting three-pointers."

Clarendon Hall was able to make a run in the second quarter when Simmons picked up his third foul with 6:15 remaining in the half. With Simmons off the court, the Generals struggled to score and Clarendon Hall was able to tie the game 23-23 at the half.

In the end, Simmons was too much for Clarendon Hall as he finished with 44 points, including 17 in the two overtimes.

"Our goal was to try and get (Simmons) in foul trouble with his charges, but we just couldn't get the calls late in the game." Reitenour said.

Robinson led Clarendon Hall with 29 points while Horton added 26 points.

"(The loss) makes us 18-5, and that's a good basketball season," Reitenour said. "I'm happy with the season, obviously I would be a bit happier if I was cutting down the net, but I'm proud of these guys and the men they have become."

