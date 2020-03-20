Weekend sports: Dale Jr. racing, Jordan vs. Ewing

eNASCAR racing on Fox Sports 1
At least 35 NASCAR drivers will compete in the inaugural "eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series" event on Sunday.
The event drew so many professional drivers it will now be aired on Fox Sports 1.
The main booth of Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon, along with analyst Larry McReynolds, will call the event.
The 90-minute, simulation-style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors who will virtually race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The group of drivers participating is headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, two-time and defending Cup champion Kyle Busch and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
CBS to show classic NCAA basketball games
CBS will air classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon to offset last week’s cancellation of March Madness.
Saturday’s schedule starts at noon EST with the 1982 title game between North Carolina and Georgetown followed by North Carolina State vs. Houston in the 1983 championship and the Duke vs. Kentucky 1992 East Regional final.
Sunday’s games are all championship matchups. The day also starts at noon EST with Kansas vs. Memphis (2008) followed by last year’s game between Virginia Tech and Texas Tech and finishes with Villanova vs. North Carolina in 2016.
Sports teams reaching out to fans in many ways
CHICAGO (AP) — The idea came together while Dan Migala was working on proper hand-washing techniques with his 5 1/2-year-old son, William.
William is a big NBA fan, so they talked about how he needed to wash his hands for 24 seconds like the shot clock in pro basketball. Dan then asked William about how they could teach more kids how to wash their hands, and William suggested getting a mascot involved.
Dan Migala, a longtime sports marketing executive, knew almost immediately it was an idea worth pursuing amid the coronavirus pandemic. He called his basketball clients, and an NBA team made plans to put together a video of its mascot washing its hands for its social media channels.
With the sports calendar in question more than ever before — the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, golf, tennis and auto racing are taking a break, and Major League Baseball isn't sure when it will get started — the sports business world is confronting several challenging issues beyond the potentially considerable loss of ticket, advertising and other forms of revenue.
It is searching for ways to stay engaged with fans without its traditional content sources. It is looking for opportunities to help its communities during traumatic times. It is preparing for what might be a completely different world whenever the games resume.
Sports properties have more ways to communicate with internal and external audiences than ever before, and they are using them in a variety of ways during this virus outbreak.
The Boston Red Sox posted coloring sheets for fans to print out for their kids to work on at home.
The Carolina Hurricanes tweeted warm messages at other NHL teams.
The Charlotte Hornets shared video of center Cody Zeller learning how to play guitar.
The University of Nebraska started a Husker Homework series for kids, with the first entry focusing on Eric Crouch's playing career at the school.
Asked about what sports properties can do right now while the calendar is empty, Migala focused on five areas: unite the community, create smiles and remove fear, make valuable digital inventory, embrace new media and technology, and prepare for the return of games and events.
“I think you're seeing teams put a lot of focus and energy on being part of the broader solution and maybe even for a moment in time be teammates with their community,” Migala, the co-founder of 4FRONT, a sports marketing firm, said, “but then also being really ready when that bounce back does occur and the return back to normal, that they're there for them.”