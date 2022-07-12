WATCH NOW: Eatman named SC State head women's basketball coach

SC State introduced Eatman as the new Bulldogs head coach Tuesday at a news conference on campus Tuesday. He thanked Danley and SC State President Alexander Conyers for the opportunity.

“I am so humbled to take on this role at this institution,” Eatman said. “I am honored to be returning to my roots at a HBCU. My father was a graduate from Stillman College. My mother graduated from Alabama State University, and I am a proud graduate of Talladega College where I began my coaching career."