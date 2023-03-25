South Carolina’s defense was the star of the show Saturday as the Gamecocks defeated UCLA 59-43 to advance to the final of the Greenville I Regional Monday.

“I’m super proud of our team,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “I thought we did a good job of disrupting, and then the fans did a great job of lifting us up even through our woes on the offensive side of the basketball.”

Nearly 13,000 packed the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, many of them clad in garnet and black. Staley said the Gamecocks may have been a little too amped up, which caused some early offensive struggles.

“We have a tendency to shoot ourselves in our own foot,” Staley said. “I’ve got some players that just want to win so bad, and they think they can do it in one possession, in one shot. The way we rebound the basketball, we can afford ourselves a possession or two here or there.”

South Carolina was held to 25 first-half points, the lowest total for the season, but were able to hold the Lady Bruins to just 15 points over the first 20 minutes.

UCLA head coach Cori Close said her team was confident entering the game after facing the Gamecocks earlier this season in Columbia. UCLA was able to build a double-digit lead in that game before falling 73-64.

“I thought that we were really prepared for how they were going to pressure us,” Close said. “But, we didn’t do anything that we had planned at the beginning (of the game). We were really standing and watching, and our movement away from the ball wasn’t creating anything easier.”

South Carolina was able to take control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Bruins 25-15, and opening up a 20-point lead.

Brea Beal led the Gamecocks with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. She also set the tone defensively for the rest of her team.

“I feel like I just began to embrace it,” Beal said about her defensive prowess. “If definitely came with some hardship, but throughout time I just walked into it. It came naturally, it’s something you’ve got to be patient and just accept.”

Bree Hall and Kamilla Cardoso each added 10 points while Aliyah Boston had eight points and 14 rebounds.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

South Carolina will now face another familiar opponent Monday as Maryland defeated Notre Dame 76-59 in the other regional semifinal. USC defeated the Lady Terps in November 81-56.

“We all make adjustments,” Staley said about facing a team a second time. “We all see where we can do better. I think we’re a much more mature basketball team. We know each other, we’re more linked up and we communicate a lot better.”

Staley talked about the development of grad transfer Kierra Fletcher along with the growth of guard Raven Johnson.

“We understand our roles, and because of that, we’re a much leaner team than we were back in November,” Staley said.