NCAA MEN: Duke, Villanova, Kansas and North Carolina

The lovable underdog that marked the first three rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament made for fun games and good stories, but Saint Peter's fell hard to North Carolina in the last regional final Sunday.

Now, it's time for college basketball's elite to step into the spotlight in New Orleans.

Duke, Villanova, Kansas and North Carolina — three of the bluest of the bluebloods, each with a historic pedigrees and national followings — will travel to the Big Easy next weekend for a chance to add another championship banner to their rafters.

Duke will play North Carolina while the Wildcats and Jayhawks will meet again in the Final Four.

“I saw something that Bill Self said about the regional championship game,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of his Kansas counterpart, “it really is the biggest game a college coach has to coach, because it gets you into the promised land.

“For me to have that, I guess it’s 17 times now, that’s a big-time thing for me. I’m so proud of that,” Krzyzewski said, “that my teams have put us in that position and that’s we’ve won now 13 of them, and whatever happens afterward happens. But it is a heck of a thing. We’ve won a lot in the tournament, and we’ve won a lot of games, but Final Fours are big.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0