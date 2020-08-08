'I get the chance to do what I love to do': Edisto's Grant signs with Methodist

"Going to college and playing for Methodist is one of my greatest accomplishments, and it is something that I will never regret doing. I really appreciate the opportunity and thank God for all of this."

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Grant projects as a small forward/shooting guard in college. His dunk at the buzzer gave Edisto a 56-55 road win at Lake City in the first round of playoffs near the end of his sophomore season. He averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his senior season for the Cougars, scoring 14 points in a first-round Class 3A playoff win against Lake Marion. Grant made the all-region team each of the past three seasons.

"Gardner-Webb and Methodist are two good colleges; I just felt more at home at Methodist, when I visited there," Grant said. "I felt like I could elevate my game at Methodist, having the chance to play right away.

"The coach's personality really convinced me that is where I need to be, how he told me where I would be and how I would fit in. That is a beautiful campus, so apart from classes and basketball, there's no way I will be bored."

Methodist is coached by David Smith, head coach of the Monarchs' program the past 20 seasons. Smith is assisted by former North Carolina-Greensboro standout Aloysius Henry and former Methodist standout Vic Grayer.