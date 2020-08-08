'I get the chance to do what I love to do': Edisto's Grant signs with Methodist

This past week was a dream come true for Chris Grant.
On Thursday, the 2020 Edisto High School graduate held his official signing in Orangeburg to join the Methodist University basketball team.
On Friday, he left town, bound for the Fayetteville, N.C. campus, to begin his playing career with the Monarchs.
A high ankle sprain kept him off the court for some of his senior season with the Cougars. But Grant worked his way back from injury and chose the offer from Methodist over Gardner-Webb University in recent weeks.
"Ever since I was little, I always wanted to sign somewhere, I always wanted to play ball, I always wanted the ball in my hands, and I always wanted to be a star," Grant said. "Finally, I get the chance to do what I love to do.
"I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for my uncle, my brother and my mom and dad. They've played a big part in what I've accomplished to get to today."
Grant also thanked Edisto head junior varsity boys basketball coach Randy Simpson and Edisto head varsity boys basketball coach Herman Johnson for directing his game in recent years.
"They developed my play, taught me the game and showed me how to be the person that I am today," Grant said, having also played middle school basketball at Felton Lab, prior to playing club basketball for Carolina Champs beginning with his 8th-grade year. "They showed me how to perform and have heart and not be scared.
"Going to college and playing for Methodist is one of my greatest accomplishments, and it is something that I will never regret doing. I really appreciate the opportunity and thank God for all of this."
At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Grant projects as a small forward/shooting guard in college. His dunk at the buzzer gave Edisto a 56-55 road win at Lake City in the first round of playoffs near the end of his sophomore season. He averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his senior season for the Cougars, scoring 14 points in a first-round Class 3A playoff win against Lake Marion. Grant made the all-region team each of the past three seasons.
"Gardner-Webb and Methodist are two good colleges; I just felt more at home at Methodist, when I visited there," Grant said. "I felt like I could elevate my game at Methodist, having the chance to play right away.
"The coach's personality really convinced me that is where I need to be, how he told me where I would be and how I would fit in. That is a beautiful campus, so apart from classes and basketball, there's no way I will be bored."
Methodist is coached by David Smith, head coach of the Monarchs' program the past 20 seasons. Smith is assisted by former North Carolina-Greensboro standout Aloysius Henry and former Methodist standout Vic Grayer.
"I love basketball, but my main focus is going to be the academics, getting my degree in kinesiology to become an athletic trainer. I'm ready. It's going to be a big experience, something different, something new."
Edisto's Johnson is glad that Grant is getting the opportunity to play basketball at the next level, while continuing his education.
"Chris was a good asset for us, with his athletic ability and his heart to play the game," Johnson said. "He will do well. I'm happy for him."
Johnson recalls how Grant battled through injury to play most of his senior season with the Cougars.
"He started the season off, had the sprain in a scrimmage, and that set him back for a little bit," Johnson said. "He fought through it and came back.
"We had 10 seniors this past season, had all of them since 9th or 10th grade. We've done well with that crew. But, every year is a challenge for us, to get someone from a small school to any college program. It's hard, with not a lot of exposure. But, I'm glad we got to finish our season (winning a region championship and winning a first-round playoff game before the coronavirus shutdown), and I'm glad Chris is getting the opportunity he has at Methodist."
Johnson was disappointed that Grant didn't get to have his second season competing in high jump on the Edisto track and field team, due to the coronavirus shutdown. He believes that the young man is just beginning to realize his athletic potential, and that will serve him well on the college court.
The Monarchs posted an 18-11 record this past season, winning the USA South Conference Championship by going unbeaten in tournament play. After that, Methodist lost 78-74 in the first round of NCAA Division III Tournament play at Emory University.
Other members schools in the USA South Conference include the following: Agnes Scott College, Averett University, Berea College, Brevard College, Covenant College, Greensboro College, Huntingdon College, LaGrange College, Mary Baldwin University, Maryville College, Meredith College, N.C. Wesleyan College, Pfeiffer University, Piedmont College, Salem College, Wesleyan College and William Peace University.
