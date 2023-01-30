Howard 67, South Carolina State (W) 35

Lovely Sonnier recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped another league contest, 35-67, to Howard at Burr Gymnasium.

Nicole Gwynn ed the team in scoring with 15 points and six rebounds.

South Carolina State falls to 1-19 overall, 0-5 in the MEAC, while Howard improves to 9-11 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Howard was led by Destiny Howell with a game-high 20 points in the win.

SC State will travel to face Coppin State Saturday.