Heartbreak at the buzzer for Clemson in 60-58 loss

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half twice, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. hit a game-winning jumper with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to clinch a 60-58 victory on Friday night.

The Tigers (1-1) saw the return of star center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who finished with a team-high 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and five rebounds.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) scored 13 points each, while Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) chipped in 10.

With three minutes to play in the final stanza and the Tigers trailing 58-51, a 7-0 ignited by a Galloway three tied the game with just seconds left.

While the Gamecocks (2-0) held a 58-56 advantage, Galloway’s action on the glass helped the Tigers earn a defensive rebound and would draw a foul and head to the line on the ensuing play. Galloway drained both free throws to tie, South Carolina received heroics of their own with the Carter Jr. game winner.

Clemson was outrebounded by 18 on the glass, which included 19 offensive rebounds for South Carolina.

The Tigers will return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to face USC Upstate at 7 p.m.

Notes: PJ Hall returned for the floor for the first time this season, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds … it marked his 30th double-digit scoring game and his 17th with at least 15 points … the Tigers took four charges against the Gamecocks bringing their season total to six … Clemson moves to 80-92 all-time against South Carolina, but has still gone 38-20 against the Gamecocks since they left the ACC following the 1971-72 season … Brevin Galloway, Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter each posted their second double-digit scoring game in as many games this season … Chase Hunter finished the game with five assists and just one turnover – and now has a 12:1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season.