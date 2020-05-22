Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital, it was confirmed late Friday.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the Hall of Famer as a player for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA said in a statement issued by the university. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

"Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

The school said the 57-year-old Ewing is the only member of its men's program who has contracted the coronavirus.

As a player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men's basketball championship and reach two other title games.

During Ewing's four years playing for John Thompson Jr., Georgetown went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.

He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA's first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.