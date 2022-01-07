Gamecock star Jackie Gilloon dies

COLUMBIA -- Jackie Gilloon, a former South Carolina men's basketball standout (1975-78) and member of the career 1,000-point club, passed away on Jan. 5 at the age of 65.

Gilloon arrived at USC from Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., as a member of the 1974 Parade High School All-America Team.

He was a four-year letter winner for head coach Frank McGuire's Gamecocks, playing in 105 games, averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He is second in career assists (533) in the Carolina record books and still holds the school record for career assists per game average (5.08).

His 17 assists against Georgia Southern at Carolina Coliseum in 1976 is still a single-game school record. He tallied 1,027 career points from his guard position.

In his senior year, he averaged 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and led the team with 31 steals.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 1978 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets but went on to play professionally in Argentina.

Following his professional basketball career, Gilloon returned to his native West New York, N.J., where he taught school.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

