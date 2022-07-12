 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eatman named SC State head women's basketball coach

South Carolina State announced Tim Eatman as its new head women's basketball coach Tuesday. Eatman, center, is joined by SC State President Alexander Conyers, left, and SC State AD Stacy Danley.

Timothy Eatman has been named the new South Carolina State head women's basketball coach by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

SC State introduced Eatman as the new Bulldogs head coach Tuesday at a news conference on campus Tuesday. He thanked Danley and SC State President Alexander Conyers for the opportunity.

“I am so humbled to take on this role at this institution,” Eatman said. “I am honored to be returning to my roots at a HBCU. My father was a graduate from Stillman College. My mother graduated from Alabama State University, and I am a proud graduate of Talladega College where I began my coaching career."

