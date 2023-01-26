COLLEGE HOOPS: Lady Panthers fall in road game

Fayetteville State 63, Claflin (W) 53

Claflin suffered its sixth-straight loss 63-53 Thursday night at Fayetteville State.

The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start as FSU ran out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Claflin held the Lady Broncos to 10 points in the second quarter, but still trailed 27-19 at the half.

Fayetteville State built a 21-point lead in the third quarter with a 10-0 run. Claflin outscored the Lady Broncos 21-13 in the final quarter, but FSU held on for the ten-point victory.

Ashari Lewis led Claflin with 14 points off the bench. Lauren Scott added 13 points for the Lady Panthers.

Claflin (9-9, 3-7 CIAA) will take part in the PAWS UP Classic Saturday at home against Johnson C. Smith.

Georgia Tech 85, Clemson 74

ATLANTA – Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.

Robinson’s 26 points on the night was just one off her career-high of 27, and 11 of her points came in the fourth quarter. Ruby Whitehorn and Daisha Bradford each finished in double figures with 14 and 11, respectively.

The teams traded baskets in the first quarter, ending the first 10 tied at 15. Georgia Tech used a quick 7-0 run to grab a 26-23 lead with just over 6:00 left in the second quarter, forcing a Clemson timeout. The Tigers cut the lead to one, but Tech used six second-quarter points from Tonie Morgan to take a 34-29 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was all Georgia Tech, shooting over 60% from the floor and opening a 13-point advantage, thanks in large part to 10 points from Kayla Blackshear. But, a furious rally by the Tigers in the last 60 seconds of the quarter cut the lead to seven going into the game’s final 10. Georgia Tech came out attacking in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead back to 11. The Tigers were able to cut it to single-digits on multiple occasions, but could not get timely stops, falling to the Yellow Jackets, 85-74.

Cameron Swartz led Georgia Tech in scoring with 24 points on the night, while Blackshear added 19.

Clemson is back in action on Sunday, welcoming #19 North Carolina to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 4:00 p.m. matchup. Prior to Sunday’s contest, Clemson will host a free clinic for kids sixth grade and under at Littlejohn Coliseum beginning at 3 p.m.