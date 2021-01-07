COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lawson leads USC over A&M
COLUMBIA (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as South Carolina pulled away and beat Texas A&M 78-54 on Wednesday night in the Gamecocks' Southeastern Conference opener.
South Carolina (3-2, 1-0), which had a 28-day layoff before an eight-point win over Florida A&M on Saturday, made 10 baskets from beyond the arc and shot 42% (29 of 69) overall.
Lawson was 10-of-22 shooting with three 3-pointers. Jermaine Couisnard made a career-best five 3s and finished with 15 points and four assists. Wildens Leveque added 10 points.
Emanuel Miller scored 17 of his career-best 28 points in the first half for Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2). He is one of eight players in the SEC this season who has scored in double figures in every game they have played. Quenton Jackson added 13 points.
Jackson's 3-pointer pulled the Aggies to 38-34 early in the second half. The Gamecocks answered with a 17-5 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Six players had at least five rebounds for South Carolina, which outrebounded the Aggies 45-31.
The Gamecocks play at Mississippi on Saturday before hosting Tennessee on Jan. 12.
Tigers fall to Yellow Jackets
CLEMSON — Clemson was unable to pick up a win on Thursday, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers 67-55. The contest marked Clemson’s first home loss of the season, with the Tigers’ record at Littlejohn Coliseum now standing at 6-1.
In the shooting department, Clemson (8-3, 3-3) recorded a field goal percentage of 34.5 and made four 3-pointers, and Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2) tallied a field goal percentage of 40.6 and netted eight 3-pointers. The Tigers won the rebounding battle 45-38 and scored 30 points in the paint. Also of note, Clemson recorded 16 bench points and 11 assists.
Gabby Elliott shot well from the floor, making 7-of-13 shots and going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. She led all players with 19 points and grabbed four rebounds, as well. Delicia Washington registered a double-double by putting up 10 points and hauling in a team-leading 11 boards. Tylar Bennett tabbed six points and nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Nique Cherry contributed off the bench by scoring nine points and coming up with eight rebounds. For Georgia Tech, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led her team with 15 points, and Lorela Cubaj, who scored 14 points, snagged a game-high 20 rebounds.
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-3 lead, with Elliott knocking down a couple of threes en route to Clemson going up by nine at the 5:16 mark of the first quarter. Georgia Tech was able to close the gap and eventually take the lead before Tylar Bennett made a go-ahead jumper with one second remaining in the period. Clemson led 18-17 heading into the second quarter but trailed 39-30 at halftime. Nique Cherry highlighted the Tigers’ second-quarter showing by snatching a hard-fought offensive rebound away from a defender and then connecting on a layup.
The Yellow Jackets controlled the third quarter 15-8 and sported a 54-38 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Tigers produced a 7-0 run, which was capped off by an Elliott trey. Georgia Tech maintained its lead, though, and earned a 67-55 win.
Clemson will next head to Louisville, Ky., for a matchup against No. 2 Louisville (8-0, 1-0). Set to take place at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Jan. 10, the contest between the Tigers and the Cardinals is scheduled to tip off at noon and air on ACC Network.
Gamecocks at Ole Miss postponed
COLUMBIA - The South Carolina at Ole Miss men's basketball game of January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.