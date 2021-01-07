COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CLEMSON — Clemson was unable to pick up a win on Thursday, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers 67-55. The contest marked Clemson’s first home loss of the season, with the Tigers’ record at Littlejohn Coliseum now standing at 6-1.

In the shooting department, Clemson (8-3, 3-3) recorded a field goal percentage of 34.5 and made four 3-pointers, and Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2) tallied a field goal percentage of 40.6 and netted eight 3-pointers. The Tigers won the rebounding battle 45-38 and scored 30 points in the paint. Also of note, Clemson recorded 16 bench points and 11 assists.

Gabby Elliott shot well from the floor, making 7-of-13 shots and going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. She led all players with 19 points and grabbed four rebounds, as well. Delicia Washington registered a double-double by putting up 10 points and hauling in a team-leading 11 boards. Tylar Bennett tabbed six points and nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Nique Cherry contributed off the bench by scoring nine points and coming up with eight rebounds. For Georgia Tech, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led her team with 15 points, and Lorela Cubaj, who scored 14 points, snagged a game-high 20 rebounds.