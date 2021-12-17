COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gamecocks face Tigers, time moved up

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina (8-2, 0-0 SEC) travels to the Upstate to face Clemson (7-4, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip time has been moved up to 6 p.m. (ET) from the original slot of 8 p.m. The game will remain broadcast by the ACC Network with Mike Monaco (pxp) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) on the call.

Clemson (W) 84, Wofford 49

CLEMSON – Behind buckets from 13 different players, Clemson got back into the win column with a 84-49 win over Wofford on Friday night. The victory moves the Tigers to 6-4 on the year, while the loss drops the Terriers to 4-7.

Gabby Elliott and Daisha Bradford were the only Tigers in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively. The Tigers hit a season-high nine threes, with Elliott, Bradford, Hannah Hank and Sydney Standifer each draining two. Clemson also dished out a season-high 17 assists. The Tigers held the Terriers to a .234 shooting percentage, including giving up just five field goals in the second half. Clemson got 46 bench points on the night and converted 17 Wofford turnovers into 21 points.

The Tigers raced out to an early lead, grabbing a 15-4 lead at the first quarter media timeout. A Bradford layup gave the Tigers a 24-10 lead at the end of the game’s first 10 minutes. Three Clemson three-pointers in the second quarter gave the Tigers a 42-25 advantage at halftime.

Clemson kept up the intensity in the third quarter, opening with back-to-back threes from Elliott. The Tigers pushed the lead to 27 at the media timeout, then ended the quarter on a 4-0 run by LaTrese Saine. Madi Ott opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets, then Clemson used a 12-0 run to put the game away for good.

The Tigers are back in action on Monday, December 20, against #22 LSU in the Tigers first game of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on FloHoops($).

Saturday games

South Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

SC State (W) at Troy, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at SC State, 2 p.m.

