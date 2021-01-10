COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Aggies shot 46.8 (37-for-79) percent from the floor. They were 9-for-15 from the floor in the first quarter and 11-for-20 from the floor in the third. N.C. A&T also shot 46.2 (12-for-26) percent from the 3-point range while holding the Bulldogs to 37 percent shooting.

SCSU turned the ball over 29 times, and the Aggies recorded 15 steals.

No. 2 Louisville women beat Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points and No. 2 Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson 70-45 on Sunday.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said one of his players reported virus symptoms. She was tested and came back negative in the morning.

Later, Walz was told that players who hadn't previously had the virus needed to be tested, and that led to the delay. He worked with Clemson coach Amanda Butler and Tigers officials to move the start of the game back two hours.

As a result, Louisville began the game with just seven players available, and regular starters Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun were not among them. They came out during the first quarter, and the Cardinals eventually had 11 of its 12 players ready.