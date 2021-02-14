COLLEGE BASKETBALL

S.C. State at North Carolina A&T

Game postponed.

Tigers downed by Demon Deacons

CLEMSON — Clemson suffered a loss at the hands of Wake Forest on Sunday, with the Demon Deacons downing the Tigers 72-65 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Despite limiting its opponent to just eight points in the fourth quarter, Clemson came away empty-handed.

The Tigers (10-9, 5-9) shot 41.0 percent on field goals and made seven 3-pointers, while Wake Forest (11-8, 8-7) was 60.0 percent from the floor and tallied eight treys. Clemson nabbed 12 steals and scored 18 points off 18 Wake Forest turnovers. In addition, the Tigers won the rebounding battle 32-27 and totaled 22 points in the paint and 17 second-chance points.

Gabby Elliott scored a team-high 18 points on the afternoon, going 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 at the free throw line. She also collected five rebounds and five steals. Amari Robinson recorded 15 points and five boards. Delicia Washington finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. For Wake Forest, Ivana Raca registered 20 points and five boards.