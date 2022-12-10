COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USC Upstate 89, S.C. State 84 (OT)

SPARTANBURG (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored 28 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 89-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Gainey also contributed five assists and five steals for the Spartans (5-4). Mysta Goodloe added 20 points while shooting 3 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Ahmir Langlais shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs (1-10) were led in scoring by Rahsaan Edwards, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Davion Everett added 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for South Carolina State. In addition, Raquan Brown had 15 points.

Clemson (W) 81, Catamounts 42:

CLEMSON — Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four threes. Brie Perpignan finished with 16 points on the afternoon, while Amari Robinson tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high four blocks, and Ruby Whitehorn contributed an all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and team-high eight assists.

The Tigers scored 44 points in the paint and 31 off of Western Carolina’s turnovers, including 18 fastbreak points. Clemson also locked down defensively, turning the Catamounts over 19 times and holding them to 29% shooting on the afternoon.

The Tigers out-scored the Catamounts 24-6 in the first quarter, including a 13-0 run to close out the game’s first 10 minutes. Clemson continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, shooting over 50% from the floor and opening up the largest lead at 48-19 before taking a 48-21 lead into halftime.

Clemson came out after halftime shooting 58% in the third quarter as Robinson and Bradford both picked up six points going a perfect 2-for-2 from the floor, including combining for 3-for-3 behind the arc. Perpignan and Bradford helped close out the game with five points each in the final frame as the Tigers cruised to victory.

Erin Stack and Kyla Allison led the Catamounts with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Clemson is back in action on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., taking on NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina to open ACC play.

Loyola 76, Clemson 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Philip Alston scored 23 points, Braden Norris added 19 and Loyola Chicago cruised to a 76-58 victory over Clemson in the fourth game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Loyola took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run.

Alston and Norris were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor and had nine of Loyola's 12 3-pointers. Tom Welch and Jayden Dawson added nine points apiece for Loyola (5-5), which shot 27 of 48 (56%) overall and made 12 of 24 from distance.

Chase Hunter scored 13 points and Alex Hemenway had 12 for Clemson (8-3). The Tigers shot 39% (21 of 54) from the field and missed 18 of 21 of their 3-point attempts. Hunter Tyson added 10 points.

State Farm Arena was also the site of Loyola's wins over Nevada and Kansas State during its run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four.

Clemson plays at home against Richmond on Saturday. Loyola will look to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Albany on Dec. 18.