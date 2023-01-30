COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Howard 100, South Carolina State (M) 74

Howard led by as many as 32 points in the second half in a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State Monday night.

The Bison shot 62-percent from the field including 12-of-21 from the behind the three-point line.

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State with 13 points off the bench. Raquan Brown had 11 points and four rebounds and Jordan Simpson had 10 points and four rebounds.

South Carolina State (3-20, 0-7 in MEAC) will face Coppin State at home Saturday, Feb. 11.

Howard 67, South Carolina State (W) 35

Lovely Sonnier recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped another league contest, 35-67, to Howard at Burr Gymnasium.

Nicole Gwynn ed the team in scoring with 15 points and six rebounds.

South Carolina State falls to 1-19 overall, 0-5 in the MEAC, while Howard improves to 9-11 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Howard was led by Destiny Howell with a game-high 20 points in the win.

SC State will travel to face Coppin State Saturday.