COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Tigers, Bulldogs, Gamecocks win

Clemson 78, N.C. State 64

CLEMSON (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and Clemson beat North Carolina State 78-64.

Tyson also had a career-high 15 rebounds in posting his sixth double-double this season for the Tigers. Chase Hunter added 12 points and Ben Middlebrooks had a career-high 10 off the bench.

N.C. State's Terquavion Smith scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, though it came on just 5-of-21 shooting. Casey Morsell added 13 for the Wolfpack, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

SCSU 111, St. Andrews 58

The South Carolina State men's basketball team finished its non``-conference schedule Friday with a 111-58 victory over St. Andrews in Orangeburg.

The Bulldogs scored 60 points in the first half as they finished the game 13-of-21 from behind the three-point line. They also shot a season-best 94-percent (16-of-17) from the free throw line.

Rakeim Gary and Latavian Lawrence each had 17 points to lead South Carolina State. Raquan Brown recorded a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Shaman Alston and Dallas James each added 13 points in the win.

Ryan Carter led St. Andrews with 16 points.

South Carolina State will open MEAC play Jan. 7 at Coppin State. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

South Carolina 74. E. Michigan 64

COLUMBIA (AP) — Gregory Jackson II threw down three dunks in the first half and knocked down four 3-pointers in the second to score a career-high 24 points and help South Carolina power its way past Eastern Michigan, 74-64.

The game featured a pair of highly rated recruits. Jackson, originally the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2023 before reclassifying himself and committing to South Carolina for the 2022-23 season, finished with a career-high 24 points. Sophomore Emoni Bates, the No. 3 recruit from the Class of 2021 who played at Memphis as a freshman, hit 8 of 15 from 3-point range and posted a career-high 36 points for Eastern Michigan.

