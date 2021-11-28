COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Citadel defeats S.C. State 91-79 in OT

The Citadel defeats S.C. State 91-79 in OT

(AP) — Rudy Fitzgibbons, III scored six of his 20 points as The Citadel defeated South Carolina State 91-79 in overtime on Sunday.

The Bulldogs, after ending regulation in a 77-77 tie on a Brent Davis layup with 5.4 seconds left, outscored South Carolina State 14-2 in overtime, allowing no field goals in 10 tries.

Davis had 16 points for The Citadel (4-2). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Hayden Brown had 13 points.

Cameron Jones had 20 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina State (1-7). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Antonio TJ Madlock had 16 points.

Gamecocks top Rider

COLUMBIA (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant splashed his first 3-pointer of the season off the glass, scoring 11 of his 17 points after halftime and sparking South Carolina to rally past Rider 65-58 on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 Bryant, coming off a five-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules, played 20 minutes Sunday, hitting 6-of-10 from the floor, including the lone 3, with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

Jermaine Couisnard added 13 points and Erik Stevenson 10 for the Gamecocks (5-1), who have now won four in a row after a tight loss to Princeton.

Dwight Murray scored 15 points with eight rebounds and six assists for Rider (3-5), which responded to South Carolina's game-opening bucket with an 11-0 run to lead for the remaining 18 minutes of the first half.

The Broncs, of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, were still ahead 36-33 until Bryant banked home his high-arcing 3-pointer from well behind the line.

All eight Rider players scored, with Allen Powell adding 11 and Dimencio Vaughn nine points with 10 rebounds.

Inyang, Washington lead Tigers Past The Mount, 83-59

Clemson - Clemson women’s basketball freshman center Eno Inyang and graduate guard Delicia Washington combined for 37 points to lead the Tigers (4-2) to an 83-59 win over Mount St. Mary's (1-5) at home on Sunday afternoon inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers outscored The Mount 30-7 in the first quarter to set the tone early in the game.

Inyang finished the game with a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds to lead all scorers, and Washington finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shots taken. Washington has scored in double figures in all but one of the Tigers games this season, and she also had eight rebounds and three assists. Daisha Bradford rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Tigers with 14 points making 6-of-7 shots taken in the game.

Clemson controlled the game from the opening tip and never looked back. The Tigers started the game on a 21-2 run and held Mount St. Mary's to just seven points in the first quarter for a 30-7 lead at the end of the quarter. The 30 points scored by Clemson were the most in the first quarter for the Tigers since the NCAA went to the quarter's format during the 2015-16 season.

In the first half, Clemson shot 50 percent from the floor, making 18-of-36 shots taken as Washington led the way with 13 points. She made 5-of-8 of her shots and added five rebounds and two assists.

The Tigers finished the game scoring 42 points in the paint and getting 43 points from the bench. Clemson shot 45 percent from the floor, making 32-of-70 shots.

Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey led the way for The Mount with 17 points, and Jada Lee chipped in 10 points as they shot 36 percent from the floor, making 22-of-61 shots taken.

Clemson will host a member of the Alliance in Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. as part of the B1G/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen live on the ACCN as coaches and staff will wear Green Ribbon Pins to bring awareness to a mental health initiative on behalf of the three Alliance conferences (ACC, B1G, and Pac-12).

Monday games

USC Aiken at Claflin (W), 5:30 p.m.

Lander at Claflin, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at South Carolina (W), 7 p.m.

Tuesday game

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

