COLLEGE BASKETBALL:South Carolina beats Arkansas 104-82

Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop poll

Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots in The Associated Press men's basketball poll Monday.

If third-ranked Villanova ever plays a game, perhaps it will make a run a them.

The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23. They had a pair of COVID-19 pauses broken up by a single day, including one involving coach Jay Wright, effectively sidelining them for a month.

The same teams made up the top 5 this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places. Texas doesn’t play again until Saturday after its game against Iowa State was postponed.

Tennessee climbed from 10th to sixth and was followed by Michigan, which remained No. 7 after losing its first game of the season to No. 17 Minnesota. Houston climbed three spots to eighth, Kansas fell three spots to ninth and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10 after following up a lopsided loss to the Wolverines with a gritty win at Rutgers.