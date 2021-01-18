COLLEGE BASKETBALL:South Carolina beats Arkansas 104-82

South Carolina beats Arkansas 104-82
COLUMBIA (AP) — On a day South Carolina unveiled a bronze statue of A'ja Wilson, current standout Aliyah Boston shined in a manner not unlike the Gamecocks great.
"The numbers speak for themselves," coach Dawn Staley said. "If you look across the board at some of (her) dominating performances, those are A'ja Wilson numbers. Aliyah's right there."
Boston had 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks to lead the fourth-ranked Gamecocks to a 104-82 victory over No. 15 Arkansas on Monday night.
"I've been focused on being more dominant," Boston said. "Coach has made me see how dominant I need to be and I can't slack off."
That's what Staley did for Wilson, a three-time All-America who helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA Tournament in 2017. Staley's guidance is having a similar effect on Boston, the 6-foot-5 sophomore who's grown into one of the game's best.
South Carolina (10-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) has won its past 24 games against conference foes over the past two seasons.
Boston accomplished her fifth double-double of the season by halftime and the Gamecocks pulled away to win for the 14th time in their past 15 meetings with Arkansas (11-5, 2-4).
"It's not just her size," Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said of Boston. "She's incredibly skilled and she's incredibly smart."
The Razorbacks and Chelsea Dungee were the last league team to defeat South Carolina, winning 95-89 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals two years ago. The Gamecocks haven't lost against a league team since including the past four with Arkansas.
Boston's play was again a big reason why. She had six points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the first quarter as the Gamecocks opened a 28-17 lead.
Behind Dungee, the Razorbacks were able to keep things tight. Dungee had five points in a 9-2 burst that cut into South Carolina's double-digit lead.
Arkansas trailed 62-59 after Erynn Barnum's basket late in the third quarter. That's when South Carolina scored nine straight points to gain control. Boston had a three-point play and another bucket in the run.
Staley said the Gamecocks have grown as the season has continued. The difference, she said, is accepting roles to make everyone better.
"I'm pleased and encouraged that we're moving to having an identity on defense and moving toward a balance on offense," Staley said. "That's a good place to be."
Dungee, the SEC's leading scorer, had 22 points to lead Arkansas.
Brea Beal had 22 points, setting a South Carolina career high in scoring for a second straight game following the 17 points she had in a 106-43 win at Vanderbilt last Thursday night.
Boston, a sophomore, had her 18th career game with double figure points and rebounds.
Up next
Arkansas is off for a week before playing at No. 22 Georgia on Jan. 25.
South Carolina plays a rescheduled game with No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.
Louisville jumps to No. 1
For the first time in school history, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.
North Carolina State received five first-place votes and came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990. The new top two teams were supposed to have faced off Sunday, but N.C. State had a positive COVID-19 test in the program and hasn’t played a game since Jan. 3.
UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.
UCLA was sixth, followed by Maryland, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona.
Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop poll
Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots in The Associated Press men's basketball poll Monday.
If third-ranked Villanova ever plays a game, perhaps it will make a run a them.
The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23. They had a pair of COVID-19 pauses broken up by a single day, including one involving coach Jay Wright, effectively sidelining them for a month.
The same teams made up the top 5 this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places. Texas doesn’t play again until Saturday after its game against Iowa State was postponed.
Tennessee climbed from 10th to sixth and was followed by Michigan, which remained No. 7 after losing its first game of the season to No. 17 Minnesota. Houston climbed three spots to eighth, Kansas fell three spots to ninth and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10 after following up a lopsided loss to the Wolverines with a gritty win at Rutgers.
Creighton was No. 11, followed by the Red Raiders and Virginia, which rose five spots after its blowout win over No. 20 Clemson. West Virginia and Ohio State were next, with Virginia Tech climbing four spots to No. 16 on the heels of a win over Duke, which knocked the Blue Devils from the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016.