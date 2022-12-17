COLLEGE BASKETBALL:Simpson's late bucket lifts Bulldogs past Samford

S.C. State 62, Samford 61: ORANGEBURG (AP) — Rakeim Gary scored 20 points as South Carolina State beat Samford 62-61 on Saturday night.

Jordan Simpson’s bucket with 58 seconds left gave South Carolina State the lead and neither team scored after that.

Gary was 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-11). Simpson scored 14 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Davion Everett shot 1 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with six points.

Logan Dye led the way for the Bulldogs (6-6) with 16 points and six rebounds. Achor Achor added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Samford. A.J. Staton-McCray also had eight points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

E. Carolina 64, S. Carolina 56: GREENEVILLE (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday.

East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back games and has fallen below .500 for the third time this season.

The Pirates built a 12-0 lead and never trailed. Felton made 3-pointers 20 seconds apart for a 23-10 lead nine minutes before halftime. East Carolina had seven 3-pointers en route to a 37-18 halftime advantage.

Ezra Ausar threw down a dunk to give East Carolina a 42-22 lead before the Gamecocks closed to within 12 on an 8-0 run. Meechie Johnson’s layup with 4:01 left brought South Carolina within 53-46 but it couldn’t get closer.

Javon Small scored 12 points for East Carolina which finished shooting 22 for 44.

Hayden Brown scored 15 points for South Carolina and Gregory Jackson II and Johnson each scored 13.

The two teams have now split the 12 games played in the series. The last meeting between the two occurred on Dec. 20, 2004, when the Gamecocks earned a 57-53 win. Prior to Saturday, the Pirates last defeated the Gamecocks on Dec. 19, 1998, a 56-34 victory.

East Carolina is now 7-21 all-time against teams from the SEC. Entering Saturday, the last time ECU defeated an SEC opponent was during the 2002-03 season, a 65-58 win over Ole Miss.

Clemson 85, Richmond 57: GREENVILLE (AP) — Chase Hunter had 18 points, Hunter Tyson scored 16 and Clemson turned its first game against Richmond in 70 years into an 85-57 romp at the Greenville Classic on Saturday night.

Clemson (9-3) and the Spiders (5-6) had not played each other since 1952 when both were members of the Southern Conference. The Tigers joined the Atlantic Coast Conference the next season.

Hunter made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for Clemson. Tyson snagged eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway had 10 points off the bench. PJ Hall pitched in with nine points and eight boards.

Tyson had 13 points by halftime and Hunter scored 10 as Clemson took a commanding 47-19 lead. Tyler Burton had nine points at intermission for the Spiders. He had four of Richmond’s seven first-half baskets, but missed all four of his 3-point attempts as the Spiders made just 1 of 10 from distance and 7 of 21 overall.

Hunter hit two 3-pointers in a game-opening 13-1 run and the Tigers were never threatened.

Clemson shot 48% from the floor on the night and made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc (46%). The Tigers scored 15 points off 19 Richmond turnovers and led by as many as 35 in the second half.

Richmond came into the game with three wins in its last four games against ACC opponents. Its only loss was to Syracuse in overtime. The Spiders have lost four games by three points or less this season.