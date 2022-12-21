COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State falls to Longwood

Longwood 104, SC State 77

Wilkins had seven rebounds for the Lancers (8-5). Jaylani Darden scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. DeShaun Wade was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.