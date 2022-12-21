 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State falls to Longwood

Basketball logo

Longwood 104, SC State 77

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points to help Longwood defeat South Carolina State 104-77 on Tuesday.

Wilkins had seven rebounds for the Lancers (8-5). Jaylani Darden scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. DeShaun Wade was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (2-12) were led by Cam Jones, who posted 21 points and two steals. Rakeim Gary added 21 points and four assists for South Carolina State. Rahsaan Edwards also put up 18 points.

