COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Rideau Jr. carries Bulldogs to 1st win

Floyd Rideau Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift South Carolina State to a 63-57 win over Florida A&M on Saturday, snapping the Bulldogs' season-opening 16-game losing streak.
"I'm getting emotional," said a joyful head coach Murray Garvin. "Young people don't get enough credit for their resiliency during this pandemic. I give credit to those guys. They've hung in there. They have great character."
Omar Croskey had 13 points for South Carolina State (1-16, 1-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
"I'm just really happy for them," added Garvin. "If you guys could have seen the locker room afterward. It's not about me. It's about this university and the young men in that locker room."
Jalen Speer had 20 points for the Rattlers (6-10, 5-4). DJ Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kamron Reaves had 10 points.
The Bulldogs registered their first win in three tries against the Rattlers this season. In the most recent matchup, Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday. They will play again on Sunday.
Gamecocks beat Georgia, end skid
ATHENS, Ga. — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs 10 straight times.
Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 points and AJ Lawson 11. Hannibal and Lawson had four steals each with the Gamecocks making 15 thefts. South Carolina shot 54%, including 10 of 23 from the arc, in reaching their highest point total this season.
P.J. Horne scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Justin Kier added 16 and Toumani Camara and Andrew Garcia 10 each for Georgia. Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season, passing Pertha Robinson's 169 in 1994-95.
The Gamecocks led the entire second half with a 12-2 run giving them a 19-point lead with eight minutes to go. The lead reached 25 points late in the game.
South Carolina trailed briefly midway through the first half before a 13-0 run put them ahead for good. The Gamecocks led at halftime 41-29.
Clemson wins 5th straight
CLEMSON — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.
Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.
Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall.
Tyson finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC). Coach Brad Brownell picked up win No. 200 at Clemson.
Isaiah Wong led Miami (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Wong scored 20-plus for the ninth time this season, including 29 on Wednesday in an 88-71 loss to No. 11 Florida State. Anthony Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi added eight points and nine rebounds.
Miami announced Harlond Beverly (back) and Chris Lykes (left ankle) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
"We're trying our best. That's all I can ask," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.
The Hurricanes go to No. 15 Virginia on Monday and return home to face Boston College on Friday.