COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Panthers fall to Broncos

Fayetteville State 55, Claflin (M) 53

Trailing by two with four seconds remaining, Claflin had an opportunity to win but a three-point attempt was off the mark allowing Fayetteville State to hold on for a 55-53 win over the Panthers Thursday.

Claflin took an early six point lead, but went nearly seven minutes of the first half without scoring. The Broncos were able to take advantage, using a 14-0 run to build an eight point lead.

The Panthers played catch up for most of the second half, cutting the lead to a single point on a number of occasions, and even tying the game up with six minutes to play.

After not attempting a free throw in the first half, Claflin finished 14-of-15 in the second half. Jailen Williams led the Panthers with 19 points while Allen Hatchett and Shyim Cunningham each had nine points.

Claflin (14-4, 6-4 in CIAA) is at home Saturday to take part in the PAWS UP Classic against Johnson C. Smith.