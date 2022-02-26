COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 24 Alabama routs South Carolina 90-71

Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 20 to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8). Alabama has won five of its last six games.

Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.

He delivered 17 second-half points and 19 overall against Vanderbilt earlier in the week when he was benched at the start for lack of defensive effort.

Keon Ellis added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Alabama. Charles Bediako scored 11 pointds, and JD Davison added 10.

Erik Stevenson had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds for South Carolina. James Reese V added 14 points and Jermaine Couisnard had 13.

South Carolina did make it interesting for awhile in the second half.

The Tide built a 23-point halftime on hot shooting, especially from Quinerly and Shackelford. Then the Gamecocks cooled them off considerably, pulling to 58-52 on Erik Stevenson's fast-break layup eight minutes into the second half.

Shackelford hit back to back 3-pointers to help Alabama pull away again.

Alabama missed its first nine shots of the second half.

The Tide came out hot, making nine of 10 shots during one first-half stretch and getting their first four makes from 3-point range.

Big picture

South Carolina couldn't sustain the momentum of its first four-game league winning streak in February since joining the SEC in 1992. Committed 15 turnovers by halftime and 19 overall.

Alabama is still struggling to put a 40-minute game together but built enough of a lead to weather the second-half slump. Made 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half.

Senior night

Alabama started walk-ons Tyler Barnes and Britton Johnson for Senior Night, though the team has one more home game. Neither scored during that stretch but they left with the Tide up 12-5 thanks to a 3-point barrage.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Clemson 70, Boston College 60

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60 on Saturday.

Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.

James Karnik turned a three-point play a minute into the second half to tie the game and Boston College took a 33-30 lead on a layup from Makai Ashton-Langford less than three minutes into the period. Hunter scored eight straight points, including 4-for-4 from the line, to put Clemson in front, 42-35, and his 3-pointer with 4:18 left gave the Tigers a 10-point advantage, 57-47.

David Collins had 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clemson (14-15, 6-12 ACC), which shot 20 of 50 from the field, including 6 of 20 from long range.

Karnik led Boston College (11-17, 6-12) with 17 points and led four players in double-figure scoring. Jaeden Zackery scored 14 points, Brevin Galloway contributed 11 and Ashton-Langford added 10 points. The Eagles hit 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%), including 6 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Clemson closes out the regular season with a pair of home games, hosting Georgia Tech Wednesday and Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College hosts Miami Wednesday and closes out the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Norfolk St. 63, S.C. State 59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. posted 15 points and nine rebounds as Norfolk State won its ninth consecutive home game, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 63-59 on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points for Norfolk State (19-6, 10-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston added 10 points. Daryl Anderson had seven points and five blocks.

Norfolk State scored 29 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the first half for South Carolina State marked its fewest of the season.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5). Omer Croskey added 15 points.

Norfolk St. (W) 68, S.C. State 29

Sunday games

South Carolina (W) at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Clemson (W) at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

