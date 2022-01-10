 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morgan tops SCSU in OT

Trevor Moore had 19 points as Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 88-81 in overtime on Monday night.

Morgan State guard De'Torrion Ware made a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. The Bears made a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Chad Venning added 17 points and Ware finished with 15 for Morgan State (6-7, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ware posted 11 rebounds, Venning had nine rebounds, and Keith McGee scored 14 points.

Omer Croskey had 19 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 0-2). Jemel Davis added 18 points, and Antonio TJ Madlock had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tuesday game

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

