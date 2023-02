Winston-Salem State 78, Claflin (W) 45

Claflin shot 28-percent for the game as the Lady Panthers fell 78-45 at Winston-Salem State Thursday.

The Lady Panthers had 25 rebounds, but 26 turnovers in the loss.

Nya Morris led Claflin with 10 points and six rebounds. Janelle Sample added nine points in the loss.

Claflin falls to 11-11 on the season and 4-9 in CIAA play. The Lady Panthers will play host to Saint Augustine's Saturday at 1:30 p.m.