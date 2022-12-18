COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs fall to Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (W) 53, SC Statre 37

Sophomore forward Lovely Sonnier tossed in the team’s only double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State fell short 53-37 to visiting Alabama A&M Sunday (Dec.18th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

South Carolina State falls to 1-11 overall, while Alabama A&M improves to 1-7 on the season.

A&M jumped out to an 17-0 run at the 4:26 mark in the first quarter, while posting their largest lead of the game 21, 29-8 at the 5:17 mark late in the second quarter.

Amiah Simmons led the way for Alabama A&M with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Amani Free added 14 points and 10 rebounds on the day.

NC State (W) 77, Clemson 59

RALEIGH, N.C.—The Clemson women’s basketball team (8-4, 0-1 ACC) challenged the No. 8/8 NC State Wolfpack (11-1, 1-0 ACC) for three quarters, including scoring 28 in the opening frame, before ultimately dropping the ACC opener, 77-59 on Sunday evening in Reynolds Coliseum.

Senior Amari Robinson led the Tigers with 12 points, while Daisha Bradford and Ruby Whitehorn added 11 points each. Whitehorn led the Tigers with nine rebounds—including six defensively, and two steals. Bradford and Ale’ja Douglas led Clemson with three steals apiece to contribute to the 14 total steals the Tigers picked up on the evening.

NC State jumped out to an early 8-2 lead over the Tigers, but a 3-pointer by Bradford got the offense going. Clemson scored 28 points, which tied a season-high points total in the opening quarter, to maintain a 28-22 lead.

The Tigers ended the quarter on a 10-2 run while shooting 57 percent from the floor. Bradford led all scorers at the end of the first with 10 points.

NC State controlled the second period by forcing the ball into River Baldwin and Camille Hobby. The duo combined to score 12 of the Wolfpack’s 20 points in the period as NC State took a 42-34 lead into the locker room at the break.

The visiting Tigers got going in the second half just as they did in the opening period, using a 19-point quarter to cut the deficit to three at 56-53. However, a late three-pointer by NC State’s Aziaha James pushed the score to 59-53 as the third quarter came to a close.

NC State opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets that saw the lead swell to a double-digit margin. Whitehorn and Robinson brought Clemson back within seven, but the hosts eventually locked down the Tigers defensively, limiting Clemson to just free throws across the final seven-and-a-half minutes of play en route to victory.