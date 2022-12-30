COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs amid travel nightmare

The South Carolina State women's basketball team has been caught in the travel nightmare experienced across the country.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team notched its largest win in program history in a 105-38 win over SC State on Tuesday in Wichita.

But what happened to the Lady Bulldogs ahead of the game is as much a part of the story as Wichita State's performance.

According to reporting by Taylor Eldridge of The Wichita Eagle, what was originally scheduled as a Christmas Day flight to Wichita turned into a 48-hour travel nightmare, as the South Carolina State women’s basketball team was stranded in St. Louis for two straight nights and was forced to drive seven hours to Wichita on the day of Tuesday’s game, which was delayed an hour to accommodate the travel challenges, just to ensure SC State could play.

“Last night, when we were trying to go through 1,000-some bags to try to find our 26 bags, that felt like a nightmare,” SC State coach Tim Eatman told Eldridge.

“When all of our kids got their bags, so at least we would have our uniforms to wear, then the nightmare got a little better. But overall, it’s just been really tough. Really tough on our kids mentally.”

The nightmare road trip continued for SC State (1-13) on Thursday night, with the team falling 111-55 to New Mexico. The Lady Bulldogs are to play Furman in Greenville on Sunday at 2 p.m.

As for flying back to South Carolina in time for the Furman game, Eatman said that is a problem he has yet to solve. That will be another challenge for another day.