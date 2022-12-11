COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks rally past Blue Hose

USC 68, Presbyterian 57

Hayden Brown’s eyes widened as he picked up the ball and looked at the rim. At the time, South Carolina was clinging to a one-point lead and in need of something good to happen.

Brown rose as a Presbyterian player jumped and Brown slammed the ball home. It was a posterizing dunk that sparked a massive second-half run to push South Carolina to a 68-57 win over Presbyterian Sunday.

South Carolina (5-4) started about as well as it could, hitting six of its first seven shots a building a lead thanks to strong play from both GG Jackson and Meechie Johnson. Things ballooned all the way to 15 points before Presbyterian flipped the script.

The Blue Hose went on a 13-3 run over a four-minute stretch that saw South Carolina struggle to make shots and defend the interior. The Gamecocks lead dwindled to just two, but a Jackson bucket and a missed Presbyterian three pushed it back to four at the break.

South Carolina struggled out of the break, too, surrendering the lead and missing its first six shots. The Gamecocks’ first make of the second half came at the 14:40 mark.

Despite scuffling, South Carolina did enough to hang around, searching for someone to step up. Hayden Brown did. After a tough first half, Brown came up huge down the stretch. The graduate transfer kickstarted things with a poster dunk then, after a defensive stop, drilled a three.

It was a 5-0 spurt on his own but was part of a 14-0 Gamecocks run where South Carolina built its lead back up to six. The Gamecocks did it, too, with Jackson on the bench.

Brown dominated the stretch run in the second half, finishing with 11 points out of the break on 5-for-7 shooting. That run helped the Gamecocks keep Presbyterian at arm’s length and pick up consecutive wins.

Loyola Chicago 76, Clemson 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Philip Alston scored 23 points, Braden Norris added 19 and Loyola Chicago cruised to a 76-58 victory over Clemson in the fourth game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Loyola took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run.

Alston and Norris were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor and had nine of Loyola's 12 3-pointers. Tom Welch and Jayden Dawson added nine points apiece for Loyola (5-5), which shot 27 of 48 (56%) overall and made 12 of 24 from distance.

Chase Hunter scored 13 points and Alex Hemenway had 12 for Clemson (8-3). The Tigers shot 39% (21 of 54) from the field and missed 18 of 21 of their 3-point attempts. Hunter Tyson added 10 points.

State Farm Arena was also the site of Loyola's wins over Nevada and Kansas State during its run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four.

Clemson plays at home against Richmond on Saturday. Loyola will look to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Albany on Dec. 18.