COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks beat Georgia 83-66

Gamecocks beat Georgia 83-66

COLUMBIA (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant keyed a 24-0 run by scoring 12 of his 19 points as South Carolina rallied past Georgia 83-66 on Saturday.

On a three-game losing streak coming into the contest, the senior forward promised that the team was "gonna figure this out." The solution came together midway through the second half.

Christian Wright hit two free throws with 10:39 left to put Georgia up, 60-53, but Bryant answered with a free throw and a three-point play to kickstart a 24-0 run. He added a second three-point play, a 3-pointer and a jumper to score half the run himself, putting the Gamecocks well in front, 77-60.

Jermaine Couisnard, who has missed time with an ankle injury and ineffective at times since his return, found his rhythm, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second half and giving the Gamecocks their first lead since early in the first half with back-to-back transition layups to go up 61-60. He added a 3-pointer off a feed from Bryant for a 67-60 advantage.

Erik Stevenson led South Carolina (11-7, 2-4) with 20 points, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the line.

Georgia (5-14, 0-6) built a six-point lead in the first half, 42-36, but managed just 24 points after intermission and suffered its eighth straight loss and 11th straight loss in its series with the Gamecocks.

Braelen Bridges paced Georgia with 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the floor. Noah Baumann hit 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and Christian Wright hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line off the Bulldogs' bench to add 10 points.

South Carolina plays host to Vanderbilt Wednesday. Georgia returns home to host Alabama Tuesday.

Ga. Tech women beat Clemson 69-62

CLEMSON (AP) — Sarah Bates hit five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points — both season highs — and Nerea Hermosa scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Georgia Tech pull away and beat Clemson 69-62 on Sunday night.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had 14 points and six assists and Lorela Cubaj added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Georgia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC).

Kionna Gianes led Clemson (7-14, 1-9) with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Delicia Washington scored 14.

Bates hit three 3-pointers in an 11-0 spurt that made it 28-19 with 3:14 left in the first half and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way.

Gaines made a jumper and Amari Robinson a layup to pull the Tigers within a point but Eylia Love scored five straight over the next 57 seconds to make it 46-40 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter and Clemson went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as the Yellow Jackets opened the fourth with an 18-8 spurt — including eight points by Hermosa — to take their largest lead of the game at 66-51 with 61 seconds left.

Georgia Tech, which has won four games in a row and seven of their last eight, shot a season-high 60% (25 of 42) from the field, including 8 of 17 (47%) from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets moved a half-game ahead of idle Virginia Tech into sole possession of third in the conference standings, two games back of third-ranked N.C. State (10-0) and a game behind No. 5 Louisville (9-1) — the latter of which beat Georgia Tech 50-40 in Atlanta on Jan. 2 in the lone regular season game between the two teams.

Georgia Tech has won seven straight against the Tigers to even the all-time at 45-45.

Clemson has lost nine of its last 10 games overall, including each of the last three.

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road trip at No. 21 Duke on Tuesday before games at N.C. State on Feb. 7 and Virginia Tech on Feb. 10.

Clemson plays host to Louisville on Thursday.

Monday games

Howard at SC State (W), 5:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Claflin (W), 5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at Claflin, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday games

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

