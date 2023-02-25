Clemson 96, N.C. State 71

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brevin Galloway and PJ Hall combined for 48 points, 36 in a dominating first half, Hunter Tyson added a double-double and Clemson beat North Carolina State 96-71 on Saturday.

Galloway, in his sixth season after stops at College of Charleston and Boston College, finished with 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers and made all 10 of his free throws. Hall had 20 on 9-of-11 shooting with two 3s.

Chase Hunter scored 15 points for the Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) and Tyson had 12 with 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Clemson made 10 of 19 3-pointers and shot 60% overall.

D.J. Burns Jr. led North Carolina State (22-8, 12-7) with 24 points and Jarkel Joiner added 16.

The Wolfpack were looking for a record 13th ACC win. Instead they fell to 15-2 at home and remain winless when losing points in the paint. Clemson had a 40-30 advantage inside; 36-18 at intermission.

The Tigers dominated from the start and led 54-29 at halftime with Galloway scoring 20 — surpassing his previous Clemson high — and Hall 16. The lead reached 30 in the second half and never got below 21 in the second half.

Clemson scored the first five points of the game and had the lead in double figures in four minutes during a 9-0 run. The run closed with a six-point possession as Galloway followed a Hunter 3 with his own 3 while getting fouled. N.C. State coach Keven Keatts picked up a technical with Hunter making two free throws, and when Galloway completed the four-point play it was 19-6..

Clemson plays at No. 6 Virginia on Tuesday.

No. 11 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 45

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James came back from missing four games with an injury to score 18 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to an 85-45 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

James, who suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt on Feb. 8, hit 4 of 7 3-pointers for the Volunteers (21-8, 10-6 Southeastern Conference). Jahmai Mashack scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 13 points and 11 assists, and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic scored 10 each.

Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13) with 18 points. GG Jackson II scored five points, 10 below his average.

A 22-4 Tennessee run in the second half turned a competitive game into a lopsided one. The Gamecocks were the 12th Tennessee opponent held under 50 points.

Tennessee dominated the first half down low. The Vols outscored South Carolina 26-14 in the paint and led 38-26 at halftime. James had 10 points for Tennessee and Brown led the Gamecocks with 13.

Despite the win over South Carolina, Tuesday’s five-point loss to Texas A&M will be destined to cost No. 11 Tennessee once the polls are released Monday. … With the postseason in sight, the Vols are able to hang their hat on five Quad 1 victories.

South Carolina freshman star Jackson hasn’t disappointed by averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds He’s one of three freshmen in the country averaging at least 15 points and six boards. … Jacobi Wright has made himself a fixture in the starting lineup the last six games. … After struggling through most of the SEC campaign, the Gamecocks have been 2-3 over their last five games, including taking Alabama to overtime before falling by two. … First-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris was in the University of Tennessee system (as head coach at Chattanooga) for five years.

The Gamecocks will visit Mississippi State on Tuesday. Earlier in the season, they fell to the Bulldogs, 66-51.

Norfolk State 69, SC State (W) 41

South Carolina State dropped to 3-24 on the season and 2-10 in MEAC play after a 69-41 loss to Norfolk State Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs committed 27 turnovers which Norfolk State turned into 30 points. The Lady Spartans also outscored SC State 34-12 in the paint.

Nicole Gwynn led SC State with 13 points while Ajia Smith added seven points. Lovely Sonnier had six points and eight rebounds and Janiah Hinton had five points and nine rebounds.

South Carolina State will be at home Monday against Howard.

Norfolk State 88, SC State (M) 76

South Carolina State trailed the Spartans by 12 at halftime, but were able to play Norfolk State even in the second half falling 88-76 Saturday.

The Bulldogs were led by Cameron Jones who had 15 points and six rebounds in the loss. Lawrence Latavian had 13 points off the bench while Rakeim Gary added 10 points off the bench. SC State’s bench outscored the Spartans 38-32.

South Carolina State (5-23, 2-10 in MEAC play) will face Howard at home Monday.

Charleston 83, Towson 75

CHARLESTON (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 13 points as Charleston beat Towson 83-75 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Smith finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line for the Cougars (27-3, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylon Scott scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Ante Brzovic shot 5 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers (19-11, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points.