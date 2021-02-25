COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FAMU men top SC State, Virginia Tech women top Clemson

FAMU tops SC State men

(AP) M.J. Randolph matched his career-high scoring night with 27 points as Florida A&M topped South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday inside Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

D.J. Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (6-9, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Moragne added 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-16, 0-6), who have now lost 16 straight games. Rahsaan Edwards added 12 points. Tariq Simmons had 11 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10.

SC State plays FAMU again at home on Saturday and Sunday, with both games starting at 2 p.m.

Tigers come up short against Hokies

CLEMSON — Taking on Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson fell short on Thursday by a score of 70-64.