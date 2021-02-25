COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FAMU men top SC State, Virginia Tech women top Clemson

FAMU tops SC State men
(AP) M.J. Randolph matched his career-high scoring night with 27 points as Florida A&M topped South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday inside Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
D.J. Jones had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (6-9, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Moragne added 8 points and 15 rebounds.
Jemal Davis had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-16, 0-6), who have now lost 16 straight games. Rahsaan Edwards added 12 points. Tariq Simmons had 11 points.
The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 70-68 on Jan. 10.
SC State plays FAMU again at home on Saturday and Sunday, with both games starting at 2 p.m.
Tigers come up short against Hokies
CLEMSON — Taking on Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson fell short on Thursday by a score of 70-64.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers were able to pull within one point of the Hokies after trailing by double digits earlier in the second half, but Virginia Tech once again pulled away from the home team.
Clemson (10-11, 5-11) shot 37.5 percent from the field, and Virginia Tech (13-7, 8-7) finished with a field goal percentage of 42.1. The Hokies won the rebounding battle 42-38, while both teams scored 30 points in the paint.
Clemson's bench outscored Virginia Tech's bench 21-0.
Serving as Clemson's leading scorer, Delicia Washington poured in 17 points to go along with her four assists and four rebounds. Amari Robinson shot 6-for-12 from the floor and scored 14 points. She also pulled down five boards. Nique Cherry provided the Tigers with a spark off the bench by scoring 13 points for her best scoring output in a Clemson uniform. She was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and corralled a team-high seven rebounds, as well.
Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley had 27 and 24 points, respectively.
The Tigers will close out the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 28, when Clemson is set to host Miami (9-10, 6-10) at Littlejohn at 2 p.m.