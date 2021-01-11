COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson up to 12th in AP poll

Clemson up to 12th in poll

Gonzaga and Baylor were the top two teams in The Associated Press preseason men's college basketball poll. After eight weeks of twists and turns, that hasn't changed.

The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga and Baylor split most of the first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25, but the Zags have become the clear-cut No. 1 after stringing together a series of routs.

Clemson climbed seven spots to No. 12 this week after returning to the poll a week ago. The Tigers beat North Carolina State by four last week.

No. 23 Minnesota lost seven spots after losing to No. 7 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa last week. No. 22 Oregon dropped five places following a loss to Colorado and a win over Utah.

