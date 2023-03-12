Clemson men’s basketball team has been left out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament after finishing the season with a 23-10 (14-6 ACC) record.

Earning a No.3 seed in the ACC tournament, Clemson opened up by defeating NC State 80-54 in the quarterfinals. The Tigers lost to Virginia in the semifinals.

Brownell and the Tigers won a school-record 14 ACC games this season, with wins over teams that made the tournament: Duke, NC State and Pittsburgh.

Charleston gets 12 seed

CHARLESTON – The College of Charleston men's basketball team will travel to Orlando to take on San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 16.

The Cougars will be a No. 12 for tournament while the Aztecs received a No. 5 draw. Action will begin at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

The Cougars are paired with No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 Furman on the other side of the bracket. The winner will advance to the South regional on March 23.

Charleston enters the tournament with an overall record of 31-3 after winning the CAA.

Furman faces Virginia

The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins will take on No. 4 seed Virginia in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Winners of six straight games and 14 of its last 15, Furman (27-7) is making its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 1980. The Paladins, who claimed the Southern Conference regular season title with a 15-3 league mark, downed Chattanooga, 88-79, on March 6 in Asheville, N.C., to capture their first SoCon Tournament title in 43 years.