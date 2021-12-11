COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT

Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake 90-80 in overtime at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday.

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall's rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead. Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to OT. Murphy was 1 of 7 from distance before that shot.

Nick Honor's jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Dawes and Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Clemson's lead to 85-76 with 66 seconds remaining.

Collins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson. Honor scored seven of his 12 points in OT. Alex Hemenway came off the bench to score 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs. ShanQuan Hemphill finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece, while Murphy and reserve Darnell Brodie scored 10 each.

Clemson, second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 41.8% success rate from 3-point range, sank 11 of 26 (42.3%). The Tigers outrebounded Drake 38-27 and had a 19-5 edge in fast-break points.

It was the first meeting between the schools. Drake had never played a game in the state of Georgia.

Tigers drop road game at Syracuse (W)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to 5-3 on the season and 0-1 in ACC play after losing their conference-opener 86-46 at Syracuse (7-4, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange made 13-of-28 attempts from beyond the three-point arc, which proved to be a big difference in the game. Clemson shot just 17-67 (.286) from the floor, while the Orange were able to hit .523 of their 65 attempts. The Orange score 45 of their 86 on perimeter shots or three-pointers.

Clemson took a 22-16 lead early in the second quarter before the Orange closed on a 24-5 run in the final seven minutes, leaving the Tigers with a 40-27 deficit at the break. Gabby Elliott led Clemson with eight points, while Daisha Bradford added seven points. Kiara Lewis finished with four points on 2-7 shooting in her return to Syracuse, where she was a two-time All-ACC selection before transferring to Clemson prior to the season.

Clemson committed 23 turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half, which Syracuse turned into 15 points. The Tigers had 21 offensive boards in the game but converted for just 12-second chance points.

Clemson will be off the next few days before being back in action at home on Friday, when they welcome Wofford to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 7 p.m. tip-off that can be seen live on ACCNX.

Lander 65, Claflin 48

Sunday games

Western Carolina at SC State (W), 2 p.m.

Claflin (W) at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Florida State, noon

Maryland at South Carolina (W), 3 p.m.

