COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson, Carolina win; Claflin splits with Bowie State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State 70-65 on Saturday.

Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers (10-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket with 3-1/2 minutes to play. The 62-54 lead was the largest of the game for the Tigers.

Dawes added a layup and a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left to help thwart the Dereon Seabron-led Wolfpack surge.

Sebron scored nine points in the last three minutes to lead North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) with 27 points. He had 19 in the second half. Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer with a second left to make it 68-65 but Honor came through.

Thomas Allen, who finished with 10 points, Sebron and Jericole Hellems hit 3-pointers to open the game as N.C. State took a 9-0 lead. Clemson used a 10-0 run to go up 23-16 but a Hayes triple at the buzzer had the Wolfpack within 30-28 at the break.

Sebron's 3 and two Hellems free throws put N.C. State on top in the first minute of the second half. Hall scored four points as Clemson answered with eight straight. Three times the Wolfpack pulled even, the last with 9:09 to play as Cam Hayes made two free throws to make it 49-all.

Hall responded with a pair of dunks and Clemson stayed on top.

Reese, South Carolina hold off Vanderbilt 72-70

NASHVILLE (AP) — James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win on Saturday.

Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go.

Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket, time expired.

Wildens Leveque added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).

Pippen scored 15 of his 17 in the second half and Jordan Wright had 15 for the Commodores (9-5, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

South Carolina led 34-32 at the half. Four free throws by Pippen had Vanderbilt within 49-48 but Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3 and scored the last seven points in an 8-0 run to make it 57-48 just past the midpoint. A three-point play by Reese produced the big lead at 64-53 with 6:08 to go.

Pippen's jumper pulled Vanderbilt within 69-67 with 1:34 remaining. Chico Carter Jr. made a dunk for South Carolina with just under a minute to play but Pippen made two more free throws and it was 71-69 at 40 seconds.

The Gamecocks ran the clock down but missed a 3-pointer and Stute was fouled on the rebound.

Coppin St. 74, S.C. State 65

Freshman guard TJ Madlock tossed in a team-high 21 points along with nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State suffered its first league loss, 74-65, to visiting Coppin State Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Cameron Jones finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Latavian Lawrence added 11 in the loss. Meanwhile, Coppin State was led by Tyree Corbettt with the games only double-double with 23 points and 22 rebounds in the win.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs led in every major category including points in the paint (34-26), points off turnovers (19-12), 2nd chance points (18-5), fast break points (6-4), and bench points (18-10). The Bulldog defense forced the Eagles team to a game-high 19 turnovers on the day.

The Bulldogs fall to 7-9 overall, 0-1 in the MEAC, while Coppin State improves to 2-14 overall, 1-0 in the league.

South Carolina State returns to conference play on Monday when they host Morgan State in a 6 p.m. start at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Claflin 78, Bowie St. 74

Claflin defeated Bowie State 78-74 on Saturday at Tullis Arena.

Claflin is 3-10 and 2-2 CIAA. Bowie State falls to 3-10,1-1 CIAA.

For Claflin, Isaiah Jennings led scorers with 19. He was followed by Donell Frayer with 16, Marquez Ray with 15 and Shamarie McLeod wtih 13.

Bowie St. (W) 73, Claflin 51

The Bowie State women’s basketball team rolled to a 73-51 road victory against Claflin in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association cross-division action Saturday afternoon from Tullis Arena. The win improved the Bulldogs to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in CIAA action while the Lady Panthers drop to 2-11 overall and 1-4 in league competition.

Junior Drew Calhoun (New Carrollton, MD) registered a game-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line, five assists and two steals while senior Talanya Hutton (Seat Pleasant, MD) scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Junior Amani Ball (Laurel, MD) was also 5-of-7 from the field with 11 points and four rebounds while freshman Katerra Myers (Burtonsville, MD) aided 10 points (4-6 FG) and four rebounds in the winning effort.

Sunday games

Kentucky at South Carolina (W), 1 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson )W), noon

