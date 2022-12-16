COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin teams take wins:

Claflin (M) 78, Elizabeth City State 69

The Panthers stayed unbeaten on the season with a 78-69 victory over Elizabeth City State Thursday in Orangeburg.

Claflin featured four players in double figures led by Bryson Dennis’ 22 points. Allen Hatchett and Timothy McElroy each had 12 points and six rebounds while Jailen Williams added 11 points.

Elizabeth City State was led by Jaquantae Harris who came off the bench to score 17 points.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in CIAA play. They will play host to conference foe Virginia State Monday following the women’s game.

Claflin (W) 66, Elizabeth City State 60

Leading by 14 after three quarters, Claflin withstood a late rally to defeat Elizabeth City State 66-60 Thursday night in Orangeburg.

The Lady Panthers led 54-40 entering the fourth quarter, but Elizabeth City State outscored Claflin 20-12 in the final period. Nya Morris recorded a double-double scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers. Lauren Scott added 16 points in the victory.

Elizabeth City State was led by Sirenna Pitts’ 17 points and seven rebounds.

Claflin improves to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in CIAA play. The Lady Panthers will play host to conference foe Virginia State Monday at 5:30 p.m.