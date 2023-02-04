Claflin (M) 90, Livingstone 71: Jailen Williams scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to help lead Claflin to a 90-71 victory over Livingstone College Saturday.

The Panthers scored 21 points off 15 Livingstone turnovers, and shot 80-percent from behind the three-point line in the second half.

Allen Hatchett had 14 points and five rebounds for Claflin. Bryson Dennis had 13 points, Shamarie McLeod had 11 points and DaiJohn Stewart had 14 points off the bench.

Temple Kyhree led Livingstone with 15 points.

Claflin improves to 17-4 on the season and 8-4 in the CIAA. The Panthers will travel to face Winston-Salem State Thursday before returning home to face St. Augustine’s Saturday, Feb. 11.

Claflin (W) 60, Livingstone 56: Claflin fell behind by seven points in the third quarter, but was able to rally to defeat Livingstone 60-56 Saturday.

The Lady Panthers led by as many as 10 in the first half, but were outscored 16-11 in the third quarter. Claflin was 4-of-16 from the field in the third including two three-pointers.

Livingstone scored 50 of its points in the paint compared to just 12 for Claflin.

Janelle Sample led Claflin with 17 points and added six rebounds. Lauren Scott had 14 points and Nya Morris scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Claflin moves to 11-10 on the season and 4-8 in CIAA play. The Lady Panthers will travel to face Winston-Salem State Thursday before returning home to face St. Augustine’s Saturday, Feb. 11.

SC State (W) 63, Coppin State 61: Nicole Gwynn scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help lead South Carolina State to its first MEAC win of the season 63-61 over Coppin State Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs led 24-8 after the first quarter and held a 52-34 lead at the end of three quarters. Coppin State cut the lead to 62-61 with six seconds left, but Jewel Watkins missed a lay-up and Lovely Sonnier hit a free throw to help SC State hold on for the victory.

South Carolina State finished 3-of-10 from the free throw line, while Coppin State connected on 14 free throws in the game.

Sonnier finished the game with 12 points and nine rebounds. Watkins led Coppin State with 25 points and nine rebounds.

South Carolina State returns to the court Monday against Morgan State.

Claflin (M) 57, Benedict 52: Claflin defeated Benedict 57-52 in an out-of-conference matchup Thursday in Columbia.

Jailen Williams led the Panthers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Shamarie McLeod had 10 points while Timothy McElroy had eight points and nine rebounds.

Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63

COLUMBIA (AP) — Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday.

Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.

Josh Gray scored a career-high 20 points — 11 more than his previous best — for the Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9), who have lost seven straight. Gray matched his career best with 14 rebounds — set last time out in a loss to Mississippi State. Meechie Johnson also scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Hayden Brown added 10 points. Five players did all the scoring for the Gamecocks.

Graham had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Davis buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to send the Razorbacks into halftime with a 36-27 lead. Arkansas shot 57.7% from the floor before intermission (15 of 26).

The Razorbacks took their biggest lead at 47-35 on a jumper by Council with 14:05 left to play. Johnson sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Jacobi Wright layup — off a steal by Johnson — to pull the Gamecocks within 58-57 at the 5:09 mark. Gray followed with two free throws and South Carolina went ahead for the first time since leading 10-9.

Arkansas regained the lead with 2:53 remaining on two free throws from Black after he grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled by Gray. Gray scored twice on dunks, but Council and Black answered with layups and the Razorbacks led 64-63 with 1:21 to go.

Johnson missed a 3-pointer for South Carolina, but Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the other end and Gray grabbed the rebound with 19 seconds left. Hayden Brown couldn’t connect on a layup coming out of a Gamecocks’ timeout and Black sank the first of two free throws for a 65-63 lead. Gray missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Arkansas leads the series 23-15 and improved to 8-8 on the Gamecocks’ home floor.

The Gamecocks travel to play Missouri on Tuesday.

Miami 78, Clemson 74

CLEMSON (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larranaga has a message he routinely tells his players.

“Coach L always says, ‘Calm, cool, collected will win you games,’” Hurricanes reserve Bensley Joseph said with a smile.

No. 23 Miami needed every bit of that mantra to hold off No. 20 Clemson, 78-74, on Saturday. Nijel Pack scored 20 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and the Hurricanes held on after opening a 12-point lead in the second half.

“We were able to do that in the last five minutes,” Joseph said.

Wong and Pack each hit 3-pointers right after halftime for the Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a 21-9 run to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play.

The Tigers sliced the deficit to 76-74 on Alex Hemenway’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds to play. Pack was fouled on the inbounds and calmly — there’s that word, again — made two foul shots to finish off the victory.

Clemson (18-6, 10-3) lost its second straight game after opening ACC play 10-1.

The Hurricanes stepped up their offense after halftime. Pack had 14 of his points in the final half while Wong had 11 points over the final 20 minutes. Miami hit six of its nine 3-pointers in that period.

Larranaga felt the excitement of the sold-out Clemson crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum. The poise the Hurricanes showed was essential in the victory.

“To come out in the second half and be able take the lead under these circumstances says a lot about our team,” Larranaga said. “That we were very competitive, and didn’t let the crowd take us out of our gameplan.”

Wooga Poplar added 14 points for Miami while Jordan Miller had 12.

PJ Hall had 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double in Clemson’s 13 league games.

Tyson thought his team’s defense needed to be tougher. “We couldn’t get the stops when we needed to,” he said. “They scored 78 in our gym. That should never happen.”

Miami came in with the ACC’s third highest scoring offense while Clemson was third in the league in defense.

The Hurricanes used a 16-8 run closed on Miller’s tip-in of his own miss to lead 30-25 with five minutes left in the half.

But Tyson hit a pair of threes, had a step back basket and took a charge on the other end as Clemson answered with a 10-1 burst to move in front 35-31.

Miami, though, answered last as Harlond Beverly’s jam in the final minute tied things at 35-all heading to the break.

The Hurricanes did a strong job early on Clemson’s main force down low in Hall, holding the 14-point a game scorer to 1-of-5 shooting and just one rebound the first 20 minutes.

Clemson did a similar job on Miami’s driving force, Wong, who also made one of his five first-half attempts.

The Tigers have had a difficult week, the first-place ACC team losing at Boston College 62-54 before get run over early in the second half against Miami. The 0-2 stretch will likely mean Clemson will drop from the poll, although they’ll still be on top in the ACC standings.

Clemson doesn’t play until next Saturday. Tigers coach Brad Brownell said it’s probably a good time for time off. There’s been a mix of fatigue and handling player absences due to injury that have taken a toll on the Tigers, he said. “The good news is we’re whole,” with injured players Chase Hunter, Hemenway and Brevin Galloway back in the lineup. “Having said that, we need a break.”

Clemson heads to North Carolina on Feb. 11.

College of Charleston 84, Delaware 67