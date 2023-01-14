COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin teams fall to Livingstone

Livingstone 96, Claflin (M) 95

Claflin's Jailen Williams converted a jumper with less than five seconds left in the game to force overtime against Livingstone Saturday afternoon.

In the overtime period, Claflin's Allen Hatchett tied the game with a lay-up with 0:13 seconds remaining and was fouled. After hitting the free throw, the Panthers held a 95-94 lead. Livingstone's Khyree Temple converted a lay-up as time expired giving the Blue Bears a 96-95 victory.

All five Claflin starters were double-figures led by Williams' 25 points and 10 rebounds. Hatchett had 21 points while Timothy McElroy recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Shamarie McLeod 12 points and Bryson Dennis added 11 points.

Temple led Livingstone with 23 points while Pharoah Lassiter added 17 points.

Claflin falls to 12-3 on the season and 4-3 in CIAA play. The Panthers will play host to Winston-Salem State Wednesday following the women's game.

Livingstone 60, Claflin (W) 55

Claflin finished just 9-of-15 from the free throw line as the Lady Panthers fell to Livingstone 60-55 Saturday in Salisbury, NC.

Nya Morris led Claflin with 13 points while Janelle Sample added 12 points. Janell Horton and Morgan Kelson each had nine points while Horton led the team with eight rebounds.

Sha'Terra Ferrell led the Lady Blue Bears with 18 points off the bench.

Claflin falls to 9-6 on the season and 3-4 in CIAA play. The Lady Panthers will play host to Winston-Salem State Wednesday at 5:30.

North Carolina Central 72, SC State (W) 55

After having its first two MEAC games postponed, South Carolina State faced North Carolina Central in Durham Saturday.

After building a seven-point first quarter lead, North Carolina Central outscored SC State 18-8 in the second quarter to hold a 17-point halftime lead.

Both teams were even through the second half as the Lady Eagles held on for a 72-55 victory.

Nicole Gwynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points including 7-of-7 from the free throw line. She also added six rebounds and two steals. Janiah Hinton had 12 points off the bench while Lovely Sonnier had 10 points.

Jerni Kiaku led North Carolina Central with 25 points while Kimeira Burks added 12 points.

South Carolina State falls to 1-15 on the season and 0-1 in MEAC play. The Lady Bulldogs will face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday at 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central 71, SC State (M) 67

Trailing by seven with 0:24 left in the game Jordan Simpson connected on a three-pointer to cut the lead to four with six seconds left. After two missed free throws, SC State was unable to get off a shot falling to North Carolina Central 71-67.

In the first half, North Carolina Central led by as many as eight. Simpson gave the Bulldogs their first lead with lay-up with 3:31 left in the half. Simpson would follow with a dunk to give SC State a 35-32 lead. North Carolina Central would mount a comeback and tie the score 38-38 at the half.

Simpson led the Bulldogs with 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Rakeim Gary and Justin Wilson each added 10 points off the bench. SC State would outscore the Eagles 42-3 in bench points.

All five North Carolina Central starters scored in double figures led by Eric Boone's 17 points. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 15 points and eight rebounds while Justin Wright and Kris Monroe each had 13 points.

South Carolina State falls to 3-16 and 0-3 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs will hold its MEAC home opener Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53

COLUMBIA (AP) — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday.

The Aggies exploded out of the gate, racing to a 32-9 lead with 7:30 left in the first half before the Gamecocks could reach double digits and led, 50-18 by intermission. Texas A&M shot 34 of 62 from the field (54.8%) including 9 of 20 from distance and converted 17 of 21 from the line en route to its sixth straight win.

Taylor finished with 20 points to lead Texas A&M. Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Khalen Robinson chipped in 12 points off the bench. In all, a dozen players figured in the scoring for the Aggies.

Zachary Davis had 13 points to lead South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%), including 6 of 22 from long range. Meechie Johnson had 11 points and three assists.

Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak to South Carolina. The last five losses to the Gamecocks have been by double-digits.

Texas A&M knocked off Florida 66-63 on the road on Jan. 4 for the program's first-ever win at Gainesville and plays host for the rematch Wednesday in College Station. South Carolina plays host to Ole Miss Tuesday.